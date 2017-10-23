Edition:
India

China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd (8325.HK)

8325.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$1.08
Open
HK$1.08
Day's High
HK$1.08
Day's Low
HK$1.04
Volume
1,170,000
Avg. Vol
2,424,310
52-wk High
HK$1.86
52-wk Low
HK$0.81

Chart for

About

China Smartpay Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of payment-focused e-commerce services. The Company operates through five segments. Prepaid Cards and Internet Payment segment is engaged in the provision of prepaid cards and Internet payment services in... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.81
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,514.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,611.17
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.