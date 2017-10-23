China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd (8325.HK)
8325.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
China Smartpay Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of payment-focused e-commerce services. The Company operates through five segments. Prepaid Cards and Internet Payment segment is engaged in the provision of prepaid cards and Internet payment services in...
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.