BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa * Says co's unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance

BRIEF-R&I removes Fukuoka Financial Group from rating monitor and affirms "A+" with negative outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I

BRIEF-R&I retains Fukuoka Financial Group on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) retains the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I

UPDATE 1-Japan's Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank postpone planned integration * Japan's regional banks struggling to survive (Adds background, analyst comment)