Edition:
India

Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Ltd (8370.HK)

8370.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.51HKD
--
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-2.59%)
Prev Close
HK$4.63
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
0
Avg. Vol
406,344
52-wk High
HK$5.74
52-wk Low
HK$1.93

Chart for

About

Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of office furniture products in the People's Republic of China (PRC). The company’s products can be classified into wooden and hard furniture and upholstered furniture, based on... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,082.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 670.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.