Edition:
India

Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)

8411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

201JPY
6:05am IST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
¥200
Open
¥200
Day's High
¥201
Day's Low
¥200
Volume
22,774,900
Avg. Vol
110,929,155
52-wk High
¥225
52-wk Low
¥164

Chart for

About

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG) is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international financial services in Japan and other countries. The Company's segments include MHBK, MHTB, MHSC and Others. The MHBK segment includes Personal Banking; Retail Banking; Corporate Banking... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥5,039,845.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25,389.64
Dividend: 3.75
Yield (%): 3.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 8411.T

Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief

TOKYO The chief executive of Japan's largest bank expects new business opportunities to appear as digital currencies allow collection of data on how people use their money.

19 Oct 2017

Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief

TOKYO The chief executive of Japan's largest bank expects new business opportunities to appear as digital currencies allow collection of data on how people use their money.

19 Oct 2017

Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief

TOKYO, Oct 19 The chief executive of Japan's largest bank expects new business opportunities to appear as digital currencies allow collection of data on how people use their money.

19 Oct 2017

Charter surges as Japan's SoftBank considers bid

Charter Communications Inc's shares surged to a record high on Monday after a source said Japan's SoftBank Group Corp was considering an acquisition offer, even as Charter shot down the possibility of it being the acquirer in any merger with SoftBank's U.S. wireless carrier, Sprint Corp.

01 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Charter surges as Japan's SoftBank considers bid

July 31 Charter Communications Inc's shares surged to a record high on Monday after a source said Japan's SoftBank Group Corp was considering an acquisition offer, even as Charter shot down the possibility of it being the acquirer in any merger with SoftBank's U.S. wireless carrier, Sprint Corp.

01 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Japan banks book gains from stock holdings, but bleak lending persists

* Mizuho Q1 net profit 118.3 bln yen vs 132.6 bln yen a year ago

31 Jul 2017

Mizuho Q1 profit falls 11 pct y/y, hurt by low interest rates

TOKYO, July 31 Mizuho Financial Group on Monday reported a 10.8 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter, as lending business remains tepid amid ultra-low interest rates.

31 Jul 2017

Japan's Mizuho chooses Frankfurt for post-Brexit EU hub

TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group said it would set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, the latest Japanese bank to choose the German city as its new base in the European Union as Britain prepares to leave the bloc, termed Brexit.

25 Jul 2017

Japan lender Mizuho to launch fintech venture

TOKYO Japan's Mizuho Financial Group will start a venture next month to create new businesses using "fintech," an executive said, joining a global race in financial technology that threatens to unsettle traditional players.

26 May 2017

Japan lender Mizuho to launch fintech venture

TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group will start a venture next month to create new businesses using "fintech," an executive said, joining a global race in financial technology that threatens to unsettle traditional players.

25 May 2017
» More 8411.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates