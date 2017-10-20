BRIEF-Genky Stores to issue 140,400 shares to Daiwa Securities * Says it confirmed that it will issue 140,400 shares and paid-in price of 4,245.4 yen per share (596.1 million yen in total), through private placement to Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd.

BRIEF- Daiwa Securities Group to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen * Says it plans to issue 30th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.22 percent per annum

BRIEF- GameWith confirms to issue 110,000 new shares to Daiwa Securities * Says it received a notice from Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., confirming share subscription

Japan's Daiwa Securities to buy two U.S. M&A advisory firms TOKYO Daiwa Securities Group Inc , Japan's second-largest brokerage group, said on Thursday it will buy two boutique merger-and-acquisitions (M&A) advisory firms to strengthen its M&A operations in the United States.

BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group plans to acquire Signal Hill - Nikkei * Daiwa Securities Group Inc will announce as soon as Thursday plans to acquire Signal Hill, an American independent advisory - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2v8brOm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group to buy into Myanmar's Frontiir- Nikkei * Daiwa Securities Group will invest nearly 700 million yen ($6.26 million) in Myanmar internet service provider Frontiir Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for EU base after Brexit FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

