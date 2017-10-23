Edition:
Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)

8604.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

660JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥661
Open
¥657
Day's High
¥661
Day's Low
¥653
Volume
8,362,700
Avg. Vol
18,569,661
52-wk High
¥784
52-wk Low
¥472

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company's segments include Retail, Asset...

Beta: 2.16
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,455,997.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,822.56
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 3.11

BRIEF-Nomura Holdings completes share repurchase

* Says it completed repurchase of 100 million shares of its common stock, for 62.35 billion yen in total, as of Oct. 23

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aeon Reit Investment to issue 6,735 units to Nomura Securities

* Says it confirmed that it will issue 6,735 units at the price of 721.2 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co Ltd

20 Oct 2017

MOVES- Nomura, UniCredit, Exotix Capital

Oct 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

09 Oct 2017

MOVES-Nomura, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch

Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-AIN Holdings confirms to issue 450,000 shares to Nomura Securities

* Says co receives notice from Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd, confirming share subscription

29 Sep 2017

REFILE-Nomura, RBS lose bid to overturn $839 million mortgage bond award

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc lost a U.S. court appeal on Thursday to overturn an order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

29 Sep 2017

MOVES-Nomura names two new directors to agency mortgage business

Sept 25 Investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Keith Willard as managing director and Matt Shiel as executive director within its agency mortgage business in the Americas.

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UUUM confirms to issue 77,500 shares to Nomura Securities

* Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co Ltd, confirming share subscription

19 Sep 2017

U.S. Interactive Brokers halts purchases of Venezuela debt

CARACAS, Sept 1 U.S. electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers has informed clients that it will no longer buy Venezuelan bonds for them, according to a message to clients seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Nomura Holdings buys back 25.4 mln shares for 15.78 bln yen

* Says it repurchased 25.4 million shares of its common stock for 15.78 billion yen in total, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

01 Sep 2017
