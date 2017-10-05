Edition:
Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)

8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

912JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-3 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
¥915
Open
¥912
Day's High
¥913
Day's Low
¥906
Volume
241,600
Avg. Vol
855,151
52-wk High
¥1,040
52-wk Low
¥775

MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the provision of online securities transaction services under the name Netstock. The Company is involved in the provision of agency transaction services for market derivatives, including the brokerage transaction of stocks, futures, options and margin... (more)

Beta: 1.50
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥226,338.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 259.26
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 3.78

BRIEF-R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I

05 Oct 2017
