INTERVIEW-Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to boost investment in corporate debt TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co plans to increase investment in risky assets such as foreign stocks and debt by 30 billion yen ($268.36 million) in the second half of this financial year, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

BRIEF-MS&AD estimates up to 110 bln yen in incurred losses related to hurricances, Mexico quake * Japan's MS&AD Insurance says estimates up to 110 billion yen ($973 million) in incurred losses related to hurricances, earthquake in Americas

Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 billion in UK's ReAssure Jersey TOKYO Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

UPDATE 1-Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 bln in UK's ReAssure Jersey * Japan P&C insurers seek to diversify underwriting risk exposure (Adds details and background)

Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 bln in UK's ReAssure Jersey TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Fairfax jump offsets CIBC, grocery stocks TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's benchmark stock index inched higher on Thursday, boosted by a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell after it reported a rise in quarterly net income.

Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 billion in SEAsia growth push SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.

Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 billion in SEAsia growth push SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings , in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.