Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)
8750.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,121JPY
5:42am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-24 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
¥2,146
Open
¥2,144
Day's High
¥2,149
Day's Low
¥2,120
Volume
721,400
Avg. Vol
5,888,345
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥1,379
About
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., formerly The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, is a Japan-based life insurance company. The Company is mainly engaged in the underwriting of insurance policies, including personal insurance, individual annuity insurance, group insurance, group pension insurance, other insurances and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥2,473,918.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,198.02
|Dividend:
|45.00
|Yield (%):
|2.08
Financials
BRIEF-Union Bank of India says Dai-Ichi Life Holdings invests in Union Asset Management via CCPS
* Investment of Dai-Ichi Life Holdings in Union Asset Management Co Pvt via compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghYwjf Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dai-Ichi Life Holdings reports 12.9 pct stake in Janus Henderson Group
* Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc reports 12.9 percent stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r0OgzD Further company coverage: