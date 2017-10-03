Edition:
India

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)

8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,778JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-16 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
¥4,794
Open
¥4,792
Day's High
¥4,798
Day's Low
¥4,772
Volume
796,400
Avg. Vol
2,364,032
52-wk High
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784

Chart for

About

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,368,354.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 748.02
Dividend: 80.00
Yield (%): 3.11

Financials

Latest News about 8766.T

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei

* Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2fF1cr3] Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30

* Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30

15 Sep 2017
» More 8766.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates