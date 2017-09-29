Edition:
Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)

8801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,628JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
¥2,613
Open
¥2,612
Day's High
¥2,628
Day's Low
¥2,606
Volume
1,055,800
Avg. Vol
3,114,300
52-wk High
¥2,864
52-wk Low
¥2,204

About

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. is a real estate company. The Leasing segment leases office buildings, commercial facilities and housings. The Allotment Sale segment distributes housings and commercial facilities. The Management segment is engaged in the provision of management, maintenance and cleaning services, outsourcing services... (more)

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,533,090.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 991.42
Dividend: 18.00
Yield (%): 1.33

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Ananda Development says to enter joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand)

* Resolved to enter into the joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand) Co Ltd

29 Sep 2017

Japan's Mitsui Fudosan to develop $3.6 billion office tower in New York

TOKYO Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said on Friday it would take a 90 percent stake in an office tower in New York that would cost more than 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion), its largest investment in a single building overseas.

01 Sep 2017

MEDIA-Mitsui set to pick up stake in India's OMC Power - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers- Nikkei

* Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers in and around Tokyo and Osaka by 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Co group operating profit seen climbing to around 250 bln yen in year ending March 2018- Nikkei

* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd's group operating profit is seen climbing to around 250 billion yen in year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 May 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Mitsui Fudosan's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to positive from stable -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

25 Apr 2017
