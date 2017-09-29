BRIEF-Ananda Development says to enter joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand) * Resolved to enter into the joint investment with Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand) Co Ltd

Japan's Mitsui Fudosan to develop $3.6 billion office tower in New York TOKYO Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co said on Friday it would take a 90 percent stake in an office tower in New York that would cost more than 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion), its largest investment in a single building overseas.

MEDIA-Mitsui set to pick up stake in India's OMC Power - Mint

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers- Nikkei * Mitsui Fudosan to spend about $893 million to open six logistics centers in and around Tokyo and Osaka by 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Co group operating profit seen climbing to around 250 bln yen in year ending March 2018- Nikkei * Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd's group operating profit is seen climbing to around 250 billion yen in year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: