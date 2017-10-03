888 Holdings PLC (888.L)
245.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
245.40
--
--
--
--
1,497,018
301.75
192.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£877.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|359.65
|Dividend:
|2.99
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Blocktrade-888 Holdings Plc-Sinitus Nominees launches accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 mln shares
* Block Trade-888 Holdings Plc- sinitus Nominees Ltd as trustee of O Shaked Shares Trust launches an accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-German tax provision deals 888 a losing hand
Sept 5 British online betting company 888 Holdings swung to a half-year loss because of charges for tax provisions in Germany and a financial penalty imposed by the UK Gambling Commission.
888 Holdings revenue up 3 pct on casino, sports betting
Sept 5 British online gaming company 888 Holdings posted a 9 percent rise in first-half revenue on the strength of its casino and sports betting business.
CORRECTED-British online betting company 888 fined $10 mln for failing to protect customers
Aug 31 British online betting company 888 Holdings was fined a record 7.8 million pounds ($10 million) on Thursday for failing to protect vulnerable customers from addictive gambling.
BRIEF-Kambi extends contract with 888sport
* ANNOUNCES A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION TO ITS CONTRACT WITH 888 HOLDINGS
BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner
BRIEF-888 comments on UK gambling commission's review into licensed activities
* UK's gambling commission (UKGC) is conducting review of manner in which licensee has carried on its licensed activities to ensure compliance with UKGC operating licence held by licensee