Edition:
India

Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)

9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,295JPY
7:54am IST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
¥3,285
Open
¥3,285
Day's High
¥3,305
Day's Low
¥3,280
Volume
140,100
Avg. Vol
437,919
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,495

Chart for

About

TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the railway business. The Company operates in five business segments. The Transportation segment is engaged in the provision of railway, bus, taxi and cargo delivery services. The Leisure segment is engaged in the tourist, sports and travel business, as well as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥661,457.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 215.11
Dividend: 17.50
Yield (%): 1.06

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates