Tokyu Corp (9005.T)
9005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,722JPY
7:54am IST
1,722JPY
7:54am IST
Change (% chg)
¥6 (+0.35%)
¥6 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥1,716
¥1,716
Open
¥1,714
¥1,714
Day's High
¥1,726
¥1,726
Day's Low
¥1,711
¥1,711
Volume
409,600
409,600
Avg. Vol
1,090,569
1,090,569
52-wk High
¥1,806
¥1,806
52-wk Low
¥1,486
¥1,486
About
TOKYU CORPORATION is primarily engaged in the real estate and railway businesses. The Transportation segment involves in the operation of railways and provision of bus transportation services. The Real Estate segment involves in the construction and sale of housing; the provision of real estate consulting services and building... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,009,165.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|624.87
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.11
Financials
BRIEF-Tokyu unit receives report from external investigation committee
* Says unit Nagano Tokyu Department Store Co Ltd receives investigation report from external investigation committee on June 13
BRIEF-Icc international board approves extension of guarantee facilities for Tokyu Corporation
* Board approves extension of guarantee facilities for Tokyu Corporation in the credit line of saha tokyu corporation, for 82.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: