Keio Corp (9008.T)
9008.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,875JPY
7:59am IST
4,875JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-25 (-0.51%)
¥-25 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
¥4,900
¥4,900
Open
¥4,900
¥4,900
Day's High
¥4,915
¥4,915
Day's Low
¥4,870
¥4,870
Volume
84,600
84,600
Avg. Vol
215,881
215,881
52-wk High
¥5,005
¥5,005
52-wk Low
¥4,105
¥4,105
About
Keio Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the transportation and distribution businesses. The Company operates in five segments. The Transportation segment mainly operates the passenger transportation, such as railway, bus and taxi, as well as the transportation and moving of cargo. The Distribution segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥586,191.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|128.55
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|0.99