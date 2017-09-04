Nippon Express Co Ltd (9062.T)
7,320JPY
7,320JPY
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥7,320
¥7,320
¥7,360
¥7,290
79,300
264,268
¥7,700
¥4,900
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD. is engaged in the transportation business. The Domestic Transportation segment is engaged in the railroad, motor truck, marine, port and air transportation businesses, as well as the carrying, security and warehousing businesses in Japan. The Overseas Transportation segment involves in the transportation... (more)
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥706,584.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
99.80
|99.80
Dividend:
60.00
|60.00
Yield (%):
1.55
|1.55
BRIEF-Nippon Express plans to raise 100 bln Yen in debt capital over two years - Nikkei
* Nippon Express plans to raise 100 billion Yen in debt capital over 2 years to consolidate Japanese warehouses, install labor-saving equipment - Nikkei
BRIEF-Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: