Japan's Mitsui OSK targets 26 percent stake in Swan's Indian LNG unit MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Japan's leading shipper Mitsui OSK Lines aims to buy at least a 26 percent stake in a floating storage regassification unit (FSRU) in India, a company official said, to boost its exposure in the west coast project of Swan Energy.

Norwegian shipper Hoegh Autoliners denies SAfrican price-fixing allegations OSLO, Sept 12 Norwegian shipping firm Hoegh Autoliners denied on Tuesday allegations made by South Africa that it and Japanese rival Mitsui O.S.K Lines had colluded to fix transport tariffs to and from South Africa.

BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Partners says unit entered into term-sheet to buy additional 23.5 pct interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann * Hoegh LNG Partners LP announces entry into a term-sheet to acquire an additional 23.5% interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann

MEDIA-Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines eyes 11 pct stake in India's Swan LNG project - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy