Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (9104.T)
3,345JPY
6:00am IST
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥3,345
¥3,335
¥3,355
¥3,310
214,200
1,002,801
¥3,890
¥2,320
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥412,549.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.63
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09
Japan's Mitsui OSK targets 26 percent stake in Swan's Indian LNG unit
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Japan's leading shipper Mitsui OSK Lines aims to buy at least a 26 percent stake in a floating storage regassification unit (FSRU) in India, a company official said, to boost its exposure in the west coast project of Swan Energy.
Norwegian shipper Hoegh Autoliners denies SAfrican price-fixing allegations
OSLO, Sept 12 Norwegian shipping firm Hoegh Autoliners denied on Tuesday allegations made by South Africa that it and Japanese rival Mitsui O.S.K Lines had colluded to fix transport tariffs to and from South Africa.
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Partners says unit entered into term-sheet to buy additional 23.5 pct interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann
* Hoegh LNG Partners LP announces entry into a term-sheet to acquire an additional 23.5% interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann
MEDIA-Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines eyes 11 pct stake in India's Swan LNG project - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo
* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines