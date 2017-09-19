Edition:
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (9104.T)

9104.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,345JPY
6:00am IST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,345
Open
¥3,335
Day's High
¥3,355
Day's Low
¥3,310
Volume
214,200
Avg. Vol
1,002,801
52-wk High
¥3,890
52-wk Low
¥2,320

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the international shipping business. The Company has five business segments. The Nonscheduled Specialized Shipping segment offers international shipping services by ships that carry dry bulk, oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), automobiles and others. The Container... (more)

Beta: 1.66
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥412,549.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 120.63
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.58

P/E (TTM): -- 14.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -4.34 10.90
ROE: -- -12.61 14.09

Japan's Mitsui OSK targets 26 percent stake in Swan's Indian LNG unit

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Japan's leading shipper Mitsui OSK Lines aims to buy at least a 26 percent stake in a floating storage regassification unit (FSRU) in India, a company official said, to boost its exposure in the west coast project of Swan Energy.

19 Sep 2017

Norwegian shipper Hoegh Autoliners denies SAfrican price-fixing allegations

OSLO, Sept 12 Norwegian shipping firm Hoegh Autoliners denied on Tuesday allegations made by South Africa that it and Japanese rival Mitsui O.S.K Lines had colluded to fix transport tariffs to and from South Africa.

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Partners says unit entered into term-sheet to buy additional 23.5 pct interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann

* Hoegh LNG Partners LP announces entry into a term-sheet to acquire an additional 23.5% interest in joint ventures owning FSRUs Neptune and GDF Suez Cape Ann

24 Aug 2017

MEDIA-Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines eyes 11 pct stake in India's Swan LNG project - Mint

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo

* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

25 May 2017
