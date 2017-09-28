SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)
9412.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
530JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. is a Japan-based holding company engaged in broadcasting business. The Company is active in two business segments. The Paid Multichannel segment is engaged in the broadcasting of fee-charging channels broadcasting service through optical fiber networks. This segment is also involved in the... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-R&I affirms SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I
BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.