Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T)
9432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,300JPY
6:22am IST
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
¥5,272
Open
¥5,290
Day's High
¥5,316
Day's Low
¥5,290
Volume
955,200
Avg. Vol
3,189,219
52-wk High
¥5,500
52-wk Low
¥4,156
About
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a provider of fixed and mobile voice related services, Internet Protocol (IP)/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration and other telecommunications-related services in Japan. The Company operates in five segments: regional communications... (more)
|Beta:
|0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥10,846,750.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,096.40
|Dividend:
|75.00
|Yield (%):
|2.32
Financials
BRIEF-NTT announces 150 bln yen share repurchase plan
* NTT says to buy back up to 1.5 percent of shares for as much as 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) between Sept 26 and March 31 Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.2000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)