BRIEF-KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei * KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2vknTK8) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei * KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei

BRIEF-Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI * Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with KDDI Corp in late July

BRIEF-KDDI to retire treasury 33,280,732 shares * To retire 33,280,732 shares (1.3 pct stake) of its common stock on May 17