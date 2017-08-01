KDDI Corp (9433.T)
9433.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,078JPY
7:59am IST
3,078JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)
¥18 (+0.59%)
¥18 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
¥3,060
¥3,060
Open
¥3,075
¥3,075
Day's High
¥3,092
¥3,092
Day's Low
¥3,055
¥3,055
Volume
1,894,600
1,894,600
Avg. Vol
5,383,111
5,383,111
52-wk High
¥3,229
¥3,229
52-wk Low
¥2,746
¥2,746
About
KDDI CORPORATION is a telecommunications company. The Company operates in four segments. The Personal segment is engaged in the provision of communication services for personal and home, including au mobile phone, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and cable television (CATV) services, among others. The Value segment provides a... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥7,730,594.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,587.21
|Dividend:
|45.00
|Yield (%):
|2.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
BRIEF-KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei
* KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2vknTK8) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei
* KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei
BRIEF-Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI
* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with KDDI Corp in late July
BRIEF-KDDI to retire treasury 33,280,732 shares
* To retire 33,280,732 shares (1.3 pct stake) of its common stock on May 17
BRIEF-KDDI: to buy back up to 1.67 pct own shares worth 100 bln yen
* to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($876.12 million)