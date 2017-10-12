Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing MUMBAI Bharti Airtel Ltd is acquiring the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business virtually free of charge in a deal that gives India's top wireless player a major subscriber base boost, while stemming the bleed for Tata from a money-losing venture.

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing * High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

MEDIA-India's tax dept asks Docomo to pay 25 bln rupees related to sale of shares in Tata Teleservices - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent for April-June quarter - Nikkei * NTT Docomo's Group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent on year to around $2.51 billion for April-June quarter

BRIEF-CCI approves Tata Companies' buying of of 21.63 pct shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo * CCI approves Tata Companies' acquisition of 21.63 percent shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnod4t) Further company coverage:

BRIEF- ZIGExN announces business alliance with NTT DOCOMO * Says the company and NTT Docomo Inc will cooperate on planning and production of d job, which is a platform for job hunting

Tata Power misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as costs rise Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins.

BRIEF-Feiyu Technology International says through a unit it entered into an investment agreement together with X.D. Network Inc and Xiamen G-Bits Equity Investment May 11 Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd-

Delhi High Court approves $1.18 billion settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute - TV NEW DELHI The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo , allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.