NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)

9437.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,673JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,673
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,030,316
52-wk High
¥2,804
52-wk Low
¥2,361

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia... (more)

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥9,990,680.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,899.56
Dividend: 50.00
Yield (%): 3.12

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

MUMBAI Bharti Airtel Ltd is acquiring the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business virtually free of charge in a deal that gives India's top wireless player a major subscriber base boost, while stemming the bleed for Tata from a money-losing venture.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

12 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's tax dept asks Docomo to pay 25 bln rupees related to sale of shares in Tata Teleservices - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent for April-June quarter - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's Group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent on year to around $2.51 billion for April-June quarter

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CCI approves Tata Companies' buying of of 21.63 pct shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo

* CCI approves Tata Companies' acquisition of 21.63 percent shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnod4t) Further company coverage:

25 May 2017

BRIEF- ZIGExN announces business alliance with NTT DOCOMO

* Says the company and NTT Docomo Inc will cooperate on planning and production of d job, which is a platform for job hunting

24 May 2017

Tata Power misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as costs rise

Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins.

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Feiyu Technology International says through a unit it entered into an investment agreement together with X.D. Network Inc and Xiamen G-Bits Equity Investment

May 11 Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd-

11 May 2017

Delhi High Court approves $1.18 billion settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute - TV

NEW DELHI The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo , allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.

28 Apr 2017

India court approves $1.18 bln settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute: TV

NEW DELHI The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.

28 Apr 2017
