Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)
1,456JPY
5:46am IST
¥21 (+1.46%)
¥1,435
¥1,445
¥1,458
¥1,442
399,700
1,723,110
¥1,779
¥1,381
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,068,401.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|758.00
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|2.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Japan's Tepco, Chubu Elec get regulatory nod to merge fossil power plants
The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture, an official with the anti-monopoly regulator said on Friday.
BRIEF-General Electric co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’S Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan
* General Electric Co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’s Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFxdTK) Further company coverage:
RPT-INSIGHT-Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market
* Traders mopping up LNG glut, finding new emerging market buyers
Insight: Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market
LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion share of the rapidly growing business this year.
Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market
LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion (£7.55 billion) share of the rapidly growing business this year.
Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market
LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion share of the rapidly growing business this year.
INSIGHT-Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market
* Traders mopping up LNG glut, finding new emerging market buyers
Japan's Tepco, Chubu eye $910 million cost cut from merging fossil businesses
TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Thursday they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.
Japan's Tepco, Chubu eye $910 mln cost cut from merging fossil businesses
TOKYO, June 8 Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Thursday they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.
FACTBOX-Japan LNG buyers boost trading operations - Reuters survey
By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, June 2 Japan's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are boosting trading offices for the fuel at home and overseas as they deal with excess supplies, a Reuters survey showed. Japan is the world's biggest buyer of LNG and takes in about one-third of global shipments. Many of the country's buyers have too much supply under contract but have won more flexible terms that allow them to resell cargoes to third parties. Japanese trading hou