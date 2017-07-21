Edition:
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (9503.T)

9503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,564JPY
6:28am IST
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
¥1,552
Open
¥1,552
Day's High
¥1,569
Day's Low
¥1,552
Volume
488,800
Avg. Vol
2,277,492
52-wk High
¥1,650
52-wk Low
¥940

About

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated is an electric power supplier. The Electricity segment is involved in the generation and distribution of electric power. The Information Communication segment is involved in the provision of integrated information communication services, the leasing of telecommunication equipment,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,403,875.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 938.73
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about 9503.T

GLOBAL LNG-Deals set bullish tone as Peru export halt tightens market

LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 21 Asian spot LNG prices stepped higher this week, shrugging off months of weakness, as Royal Dutch Shell replaced lost output from its Peru plant via spot markets and as a flurry of higher-priced deals surprised traders.

21 Jul 2017

FACTBOX-Japan plans to build new coal-fired power stations

June 29 Japan is planning a wave of new coal-fired power plants as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies are looking to build 41 new coal-fired power plants with total capacity of 18,431 megawatts expected to come online in the next decade. Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units a

29 Jun 2017

FACTBOX-Japan LNG buyers boost trading operations - Reuters survey

By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, June 2 Japan's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are boosting trading offices for the fuel at home and overseas as they deal with excess supplies, a Reuters survey showed. Japan is the world's biggest buyer of LNG and takes in about one-third of global shipments. Many of the country's buyers have too much supply under contract but have won more flexible terms that allow them to resell cargoes to third parties. Japanese trading hou

02 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates