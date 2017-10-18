UPDATE 1-LNG producers take time to relax destination clauses despite Japan ruling TOKYO, Oct 18 Global liquefied natural gas suppliers are taking time to revise destination clauses in supply contracts for Japanese buyers despite a ruling by authorities in Japan that the provisions are anti-competitive, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Tokyo Gas will not accept destination clauses in new LNG contracts - president TOKYO, Oct 5 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, will not accept new contracts for long-term purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that contain clauses that restrict where the gas can be sold, the company's president said on Thursday.

LNG buyers have not asked Inpex to revise destination clauses TOKYO, Aug 4 Buyers of long-term liquefied natural gas contracts have not asked Japan's Inpex Corp to revise their destination clauses after the country's watchdog urged a revision of anti-competitive practices in contracts that restrict sales to third parties, its senior executive said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Japan's Tokyo Gas wants to revise LNG supply contracts * Japan LNG imports surged following Fukushima (Adds comment, detail)

FACTBOX-Japan plans to build new coal-fired power stations June 29 Japan is planning a wave of new coal-fired power plants as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies are looking to build 41 new coal-fired power plants with total capacity of 18,431 megawatts expected to come online in the next decade. Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units a

FACTBOX-Japan LNG buyers boost trading operations - Reuters survey By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, June 2 Japan's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are boosting trading offices for the fuel at home and overseas as they deal with excess supplies, a Reuters survey showed. Japan is the world's biggest buyer of LNG and takes in about one-third of global shipments. Many of the country's buyers have too much supply under contract but have won more flexible terms that allow them to resell cargoes to third parties. Japanese trading hou