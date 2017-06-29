Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)
9532.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,232JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)
¥12 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
¥2,220
Open
¥2,230
Day's High
¥2,248
Day's Low
¥2,230
Volume
299,800
Avg. Vol
1,074,211
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥2,056
About
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. is primarily engaged in gas business. It operates in four business segments. The Gas segment is involved in the production, supply and sale of gas, the sale of gas equipment and housing equipment, the construction of gas piping works, the maintenance and inspection of gas equipment. The Liquefied Petroleum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥891,695.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|416.68
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|2.34
Financials
