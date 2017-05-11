NTT Data Corp (9613.T)
9613.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,291JPY
7:53am IST
1,291JPY
7:53am IST
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.08%)
¥1 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
¥1,290
¥1,290
Open
¥1,288
¥1,288
Day's High
¥1,294
¥1,294
Day's Low
¥1,288
¥1,288
Volume
716,300
716,300
Avg. Vol
2,769,466
2,769,466
52-wk High
¥1,298
¥1,298
52-wk Low
¥1,004
¥1,004
About
NTT DATA CORPORATION is a Japan-based information technology (IT) company. The Company mainly operates in four business segments. The Public & Financial segment provides high value-added IT services based on social infrastructure such as government, medical care, finance, settlement and others. The Enterprise IT Service segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,691,415.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,402.50
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|1.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-CloudSense to partner with NTT Data to deliver digital innovation for communications
* CloudSense - announce partnership with ntt data to deliver digital innovation for communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: