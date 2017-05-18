Konami Holdings Corp (9766.T)
9766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,440JPY
6:15am IST
Konami Holdings Corporation is engaged in the entertainment and health fitness industries. The Company operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. Digital Entertainment includes the production, manufacture and sale of digital content and related... (more)
BRIEF- Konami Holdings lowers conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1
