Apple sees its mobile devices as platform for artificial intelligence TAIPEI, Oct 23 Apple Inc sees its mobile devices as a major platform for artificial intelligence in the future, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said on Monday.

SoftBank's big checks are stalling tech IPOs LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. Big cash infusions for startups from an ever-expanding group of financiers, led by SoftBank Group Corp and Middle East sovereign wealth funds, have extinguished hopes that the technology IPO market would bounce back this year.

