Aumann AG (AAGG.DE)
72.10EUR
4:38pm IST
Change (% chg)
€1.10 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
€71.00
Open
€71.98
Day's High
€73.22
Day's Low
€70.62
Volume
64,390
Avg. Vol
15,867
52-wk High
€95.48
52-wk Low
€48.09
About
Aumann AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier to the automotive, aerospace, consumer electric and other industries. The Company operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. In the E-Mobility segment, it designs,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,225.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09