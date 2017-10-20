Edition:
India

Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA (AALR3.SA)

AALR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 16.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
261,913
52-wk High
R$ 19.76
52-wk Low
R$ 11.81

Chart for

About

Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA, also known as Alliar, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of healthcare services. The Company focuses on managing medical and diagnostic laboratories. The Company offers medical and diagnostic imaging services, such as biopsy, bone densitometry, laboratory tests, digital... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 2,016.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 118.29
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates