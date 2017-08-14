Edition:
Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)

ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

182.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs183.45
Open
Rs184.50
Day's High
Rs186.45
Day's Low
Rs182.60
Volume
437,581
Avg. Vol
1,118,033
52-wk High
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00

About

Aban Offshore Limited is engaged in the business of providing offshore drilling services to companies engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and gas both in domestic and international markets. The Company is also engaged in the ownership and operation of wind turbines for generation of wind power in India. The... (more)

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,645.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 58.37
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Aban Offshore seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Reji Abraham as MD

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Reji Abraham as md

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Aban Offshore June-qtr consol net loss widens

* June quarter consol net loss 2.16 billion million rupees versus loss of 1.82 billion rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Aban Offshore March-qtr consol loss widens

* March quarter consol total income from operations 3.91 billion rupees

29 May 2017
