ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)

ABB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,333.85INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.50 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,340.35
Open
Rs1,345.00
Day's High
Rs1,359.90
Day's Low
Rs1,331.10
Volume
64,910
Avg. Vol
82,635
52-wk High
Rs1,620.00
52-wk Low
Rs931.35

ABB India Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in power and automation business. The Company's segments include Power Systems, which offers turnkey systems and services for transmission and distributions for power grid and power plants; Power Products, which manufactures, engineers, supplies key components to... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs290,759.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 211.91
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 0.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about ABB.NS

BRIEF-ABB India to install solar inverters at 750 railway stations in India

* Says abb india to install solar inverters at 750 railway stations in india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 31

Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB India Ltd

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-ABB India to upgrade 20 substations in Himachal Pradesh‍​

* Says ABB India to upgrade 20 substations in Himachal Pradesh‍​

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-ABB India June-qtr profit rises about 35 pct

* June quarter profit 750.6 million rupees versus inr 556. 4 million

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-ABB India March-qtr profit up about 3 pct

* March quarter total revenue from operations 23.19 billion rupees

08 May 2017

BRIEF-ABB India sets up global service center, adds new production line

* Says expands footprint with a global service center for energy saving drives with remote digital services and new production line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
