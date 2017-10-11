Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)
ABCA.L on London Stock Exchange
993.00GBp
3:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
-8.00 (-0.80%)
-8.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Abcam plc is a global life sciences company. As a developer of reagents and tools, the Company's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,097.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|204.62
|Dividend:
|7.36
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Abcam's Murray Hennessy to step down from non-executive chairman position
* CHAIRMAN, MURRAY HENNESSY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED A CEO ROLE