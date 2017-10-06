BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets ‍arbitration award worth 1.24 bln rupees * Says got ‍arbitration award worth 1.24 billion rupees for Ahmednagar - Karmala road state highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWpArC Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets extension for 4-laning project in Maharashtra * PWD of Maharashtra extended concession period by 1 year for co's 4-laning highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2ePV1jr Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit more than doubles * June quarter profit 619.4 million rupees versus profit 307.7 million rupees year ago