Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)
ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
187.05INR
3:43pm IST
187.05INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.08%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs187.20
Rs187.20
Open
Rs186.00
Rs186.00
Day's High
Rs187.95
Rs187.95
Day's Low
Rs182.70
Rs182.70
Volume
130,284
130,284
Avg. Vol
181,667
181,667
52-wk High
Rs230.90
Rs230.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.10
Rs130.10
About
Ashoka Buildcon Limited is an India-based infrastructure development company. The Company is engaged in construction and maintenance of roads, and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads and others. The Company operates through three segments: Construction and Contract related activities; BOT Projects, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,214.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|187.15
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.80
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets arbitration award worth 1.24 bln rupees
* Says got arbitration award worth 1.24 billion rupees for Ahmednagar - Karmala road state highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWpArC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets extension for 4-laning project in Maharashtra
* PWD of Maharashtra extended concession period by 1 year for co's 4-laning highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2ePV1jr Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit more than doubles
* June quarter profit 619.4 million rupees versus profit 307.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam for projects worth 2.83 bln rupees
* Says co in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), for projects