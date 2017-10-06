Edition:
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)

ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

187.05INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs187.20
Open
Rs186.00
Day's High
Rs187.95
Day's Low
Rs182.70
Volume
130,284
Avg. Vol
181,667
52-wk High
Rs230.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.10

About

Ashoka Buildcon Limited is an India-based infrastructure development company. The Company is engaged in construction and maintenance of roads, and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads and others. The Company operates through three segments: Construction and Contract related activities; BOT Projects, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,214.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 187.15
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about ABDL.NS

BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets ‍arbitration award worth 1.24 bln rupees

* Says got ‍arbitration award worth 1.24 billion rupees for Ahmednagar - Karmala road state highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWpArC Further company coverage:

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets extension for 4-laning project in Maharashtra

* PWD of Maharashtra extended concession period by 1 year for co's 4-laning highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2ePV1jr Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit more than doubles

* June quarter profit 619.4 million rupees versus profit 307.7 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam for projects worth 2.83 bln rupees

* Says co in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), for projects

11 May 2017
