Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,149.75INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-85.05 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs4,234.80
Open
Rs4,240.00
Day's High
Rs4,240.00
Day's Low
Rs4,141.50
Volume
818
Avg. Vol
3,207
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00

Abbott India Limited is a healthcare company engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The Company has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Its business operations are divided into four business divisions: Women's Health & Gastrointestine, Gastroente... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs88,438.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.25
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 0.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about ABOT.NS

MEDIA-DCGI warns against use of some of Abbott India's bioresorbable stents - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct

* June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Abbott India March-qtr profit falls

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees

19 May 2017
