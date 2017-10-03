BRIEF-Ambuja Cements ‍secures 200 mln tonnes of limestone resource in Rajasthan​ * Says ‍secured limestone resource of 200 million tonnes in Rajasthan​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLX4Jw Further company coverage:

Ambuja Cements June-quarter consolidated profit rises 12 percent Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world's No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted an about 12 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

BRIEF-Ambuja Cements June-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct * Says approved payment of interim dividend of 1.60 rupees per share

BRIEF-India's Ambuja Cements secures limestone block at Nandgaon Ekodi in Maharashtra * Secured estimated limestone resource of 42 million tonnes at final bid price of 125.02 percent of value of mineral dispatched

Sensex ends higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC surge Indian shares rose on Monday, led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders gained after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.

BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC ** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016

Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC MUMBAI India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.