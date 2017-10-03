Edition:
Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

281.80INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.75 (+2.83%)
Prev Close
Rs274.05
Open
Rs274.20
Day's High
Rs282.95
Day's Low
Rs274.20
Volume
3,075,417
Avg. Vol
2,184,584
52-wk High
Rs291.50
52-wk Low
Rs191.00

Ambuja Cements Limited is an India-based holding company, which is engaged in the manufacture of clinkers and cement. The Company operates through Cement and cement related products segment. The Company has a range of products for the business to business and retail markets. The Company's product, Ambuja Plus Roof Special, is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs553,498.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,985.65
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 1.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about ABUJ.NS

BRIEF-Ambuja Cements ‍secures 200 mln tonnes of limestone resource in Rajasthan​

* Says ‍secured limestone resource of 200 million tonnes in Rajasthan​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLX4Jw Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

Ambuja Cements June-quarter consolidated profit rises 12 percent

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world's No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted an about 12 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ambuja Cements June-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct

* Says approved payment of interim dividend of 1.60 rupees per share

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Ambuja Cements secures limestone block at Nandgaon Ekodi in Maharashtra

* Secured estimated limestone resource of 42 million tonnes at final bid price of 125.02 percent of value of mineral dispatched

03 Jul 2017

Sensex ends higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC surge

Indian shares rose on Monday, led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders gained after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.

08 May 2017

BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC

** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016

08 May 2017

Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC

MUMBAI India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.

05 May 2017

