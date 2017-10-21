Edition:
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

ABX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$20.22
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,376,416
52-wk High
$27.19
52-wk Low
$18.52

Chart for

About

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company's segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.36
Market Cap(Mil.): $19,358.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,166.00
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 0.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Gold Fields Limited (GFIJ.J) 5,523.00 --
Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J) 2,223.00 --
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.79 -0.05
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J) 12,900.00 --
Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO) $16.54 --
Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) $5.23 --
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) $55.99 --
NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) $5.20 --

Earnings vs. Estimates