Arca Continental SAB de CV (AC.MX)

AC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

123.05MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
$123.06
Open
$124.02
Day's High
$125.50
Day's Low
$122.93
Volume
685,474
Avg. Vol
1,120,491
52-wk High
$144.47
52-wk Low
$102.41

Arca Continental SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the beverages sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Beverages and Other. The Beverages division produces, distributes and sells non-alcoholic beverages under The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) license in Mexico, Argentina,... (more)

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): $222,493.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,764.28
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 1.46

Fitch Affirms Arca Continental at 'A' / Upgrades Lindley to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Arca Continental) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch also affirmed Arca Continental's National long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)' and the National short term rating at 'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this release. Arca Continental's ratin

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Arca Continental and Coca-Cola set new dairy plant in Ecuador

* Arca continental and Coca-Cola boost the dairy industry in Ecuador

30 Jun 2017

Mexican Coke bottler Arca plans 43 pct investment hike in 2017

MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental plans to ramp up its capital expenditures by 43 percent, to 10 billion pesos ($525.6 million), this year as it starts a new U.S. venture, the company said Thursday.

28 Apr 2017
