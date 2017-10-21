UPDATE 3-Acacia-Tanzania proposed settlement on track -Barrick (Recasts with Barrick statement, adds analyst and Barrick spokesman's comments, background, updates stock prices, changes byline) By Susan Taylor and Zandi Shabalala TORONTO/LONDON, Oct 20 Barrick Gold said on Friday a proposed mining settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it could not immediately make a $300 million payment included in the deal. Barrick, which owns 63.9 percent of

Acacia Mining cuts Q3 spending on Tanzania export ban LONDON, Oct 20 Gold miner Acacia Mining said on Friday it had cut spending by 33 percent in the third quarter of the year compared with a year ago as it adapted to the ban on its gold and copper exports in Tanzania.

BRIEF-Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval * ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​

UPDATE 1-British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve * Acacia Mining soars after resolving Tanzania dispute (Updates with prices at close, adds detail)

BRIEF-Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania * ‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍

Acacia produces 191,203 ounces of gold in Q3, sales hit by Tanzania ban Oct 12 Acacia Mining Plc on Thursday said it produced about 191,203 ounces of gold during the third quarter, boosted by better than expected output from its Buzwagi mine.

UPDATE 1-Gold miner Acacia buys put options at $1,300 per ounce * Gold price climbs on North Korea tensions, dollar weakness (Adds detail on gold, context on hedging)

BRIEF-Acacia says believes can return to positive cash generation in 2018 * DECISION DRIVEN BY UNSUSTAINABLE CASH OUTFLOWS AT MINE DUE TO CONCENTRATE BAN AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

UPDATE 2-Barrick says will start Tanzania talks next week as earnings beat July 26 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner by production, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as its mining costs fell and said it would begin talks with the Tanzanian government next week about an export ban.