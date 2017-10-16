Edition:
Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO)

ACB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.82
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,744,465
52-wk High
$3.95
52-wk Low
$1.56

About

Aurora Cannabis Inc, formerly Prescient Mining Corp, is a Canada-based company, which is in the business of producing and distributing medical marijuana pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The Company’s primary business consists of the sale of dried medical cannabis. The Company’s... (more)

Overall

Beta: 4.71
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,124.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 371.07
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about ACB.TO

BRIEF-AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* AURORA CANNABIS - ‍TO PROCEED WITH A CONCURRENT, NON-COMMISSIONED, NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT PRICE OF $3.00/ UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing

* Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator

* Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aurora cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board

* Aurora Cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board of directors

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Aurora announces Q4 and full financial year 2017 results

* Aurora Cannabis Inc - ‍revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2017 were $5.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million for same quarter in prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients, hits record monthly revenue

* Operational update: Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients; record monthly revenue, shipments, grams sold

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Radient Technologies says Aurora Cannabis holds about 9.6 pct of issued and outstanding common shares of co

* Radient Technologies Inc - after giving effect to conversion, Aurora Cannabis Inc holds about 9.6 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017
