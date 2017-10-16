Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO)
About
BRIEF-AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* AURORA CANNABIS - TO PROCEED WITH A CONCURRENT, NON-COMMISSIONED, NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT PRICE OF $3.00/ UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing
* Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator
* Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Aurora cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board
* Aurora Cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board of directors
BRIEF-Aurora announces Q4 and full financial year 2017 results
* Aurora Cannabis Inc - revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2017 were $5.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million for same quarter in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients, hits record monthly revenue
* Operational update: Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients; record monthly revenue, shipments, grams sold
BRIEF-Radient Technologies says Aurora Cannabis holds about 9.6 pct of issued and outstanding common shares of co
* Radient Technologies Inc - after giving effect to conversion, Aurora Cannabis Inc holds about 9.6 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: