ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,781.00INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.85 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs1,765.15
Open
Rs1,770.30
Day's High
Rs1,790.00
Day's Low
Rs1,744.90
Volume
318,547
Avg. Vol
466,435
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55

ACC Limited is engaged in manufacturing of cement and ready mixed concrete. The Company's segments include Cement and Ready Mix Concrete. The Company manufactures cement, which includes Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX). The Company's... (more)

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs326,674.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 187.79
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 0.98

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Cement maker ACC's September-quarter profit more than doubles

Cement maker ACC Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.

17 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's ACC hits record high on profit beat

** Cement maker ACC Ltd rises as much as 3.5 pct to a record high

18 Jul 2017

ACC June-quarter consolidated profit rises about 33 percent, beats estimates

Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

17 Jul 2017

BUZZ-India's ACC hits over 2-mth low; chart indicates further downside

** Shares of cement maker ACC Ltd fall as much as 2.36 pct to 1,541.25 rupees, their lowest since April 24

28 Jun 2017

Indian shares rise; cement makers, banks rise

May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders extended gains after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.

08 May 2017
