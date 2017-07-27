ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)
ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
586.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.68%)
-4.00 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
590.00
Open
565.00
Day's High
589.00
Day's Low
565.00
Volume
59,270
Avg. Vol
260,900
52-wk High
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00
About
ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited is a steel producer. The Company's segments are Flat steel products, Long steel products, Coke and Chemicals, and Corporate and other. The Flat steel products segment consists of Vanderbijlpark Works and Saldanha Works. The Long steel products segment consists of Newcastle Works, Vereeniging... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,337.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,138.06
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
ArcelorMittal South Africa loss deepens, expects Africa market growth
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a deeper first-half loss on Thursday but forecast growth in steel demand in Africa in the second half.
BRIEF-SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal
* Recommended to tribunal to approve ArcelorMittal South Africa's acquisition of Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co