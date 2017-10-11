ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)
ANF Immobilier SA, also known as ANF and ANF Immobilier, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the real estate investments. It holds and manages a number of mixed buildings (residential buildings and offices) and hotels. The Lyon city centre has over 40 mixed-use Haussmann-style properties, Marseille city centre has...
BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later
* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier
BRIEF-ANF Immobilier H1 IFRS net loss group share widens to 96.9 million euros
* H1 IFRS NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 96.9 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 15.6 MLN YR AGO
BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier
* ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER
BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income at 12.0 million euros
* ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER