ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)

ACNF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€22.18
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,471
52-wk High
€22.25
52-wk Low
€19.33

About

ANF Immobilier SA, also known as ANF and ANF Immobilier, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the real estate investments. It holds and manages a number of mixed buildings (residential buildings and offices) and hotels. The Lyon city centre has over 40 mixed-use Haussmann-style properties, Marseille city centre has... (more)

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): €419.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19.01
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 5.22

BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later

* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier H1 IFRS net loss group share widens to 96.9 million euros

* H1 IFRS NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 96.9‍​ MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 15.6 MLN YR AGO

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

* ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income at 12.0 million euros

* ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

10 May 2017
