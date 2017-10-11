* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

* H1 IFRS NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 96.9‍​ MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 15.6 MLN YR AGO

* ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER

* ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER