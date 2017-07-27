Edition:
Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO)

ACOx.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$46.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
133,538
52-wk High
$53.37
52-wk Low
$42.01

Atco Ltd is a Canada-based company, which offers infrastructure solutions to customers around the world. The Company's segments include Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids and Corporate & Other. Its Structures & Logistics segment consists of ATCO Structures & Logistics, ATCO Frontec and ATCO Sustainable... (more)

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,304.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 114.69
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 2.83

BRIEF-Atco reports ‍Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million

* Atco Ltd - ‍Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million compared to $81 million in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-ATCO Q1 adjusted earnings $117 million

* ATCO Ltd - Q1 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $117 million compared to $121 million in 2016

26 Apr 2017
