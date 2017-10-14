Edition:
AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO)

ACQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.91CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$23.91
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
92,981
52-wk High
$27.90
52-wk Low
$17.46

AutoCanada Inc. (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle...

Beta: 2.74
Market Cap(Mil.): $638.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 27.46
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 1.72

BRIEF-AutoCanada says acquired its first Mazda dealership

* AutoCanada acquires its first Mazda dealership; continues to expand Montréal presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AutoCanada reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AutoCanada announces approval of normal course issuer bid

* AutoCanada Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions

05 May 2017
