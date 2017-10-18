ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)
ACS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
32.85EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.45 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
€33.30
Open
€33.21
Day's High
€33.24
Day's Low
€32.78
Volume
484,983
Avg. Vol
727,949
52-wk High
€36.75
52-wk Low
€25.93
About
Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, formerly ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, is a Spain-based holding company primarily engaged in the construction and engineering sector, as well as communications. The Company's business is divided into three segments: Construction, which includes civil construction... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€9,630.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|314.66
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|3.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid
DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.
Hochtief to decide next week on potential counterbid for Abertis: sources
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's Hochtief , controlled by Spanish building and infrastructure company ACS , will decide next week whether to make an offer for toll road operator Abertis , people close to the matter said.