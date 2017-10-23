Edition:
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

640.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
649.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
640.00
Day's Low
640.00
Volume
8,461
Avg. Vol
99,792
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00

Chart for

About

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited is a black-owned investment holding company with an investment portfolio focused on services to the healthcare sector. The Company seeks to invest in healthcare related businesses that demonstrate prospects for growth, as well as diversify its revenue sources, while contributing to the... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): R3,548.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 554.38
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 4.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.03 10.90
ROE: -- 18.10 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.