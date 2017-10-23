Edition:
India

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)

AD.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

16.37EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
€16.32
Open
€16.39
Day's High
€16.40
Day's Low
€16.20
Volume
3,793,055
Avg. Vol
6,830,273
52-wk High
€21.00
52-wk Low
€14.72

Chart for

About

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company's segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): €20,289.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,281.29
Dividend: 0.57
Yield (%): 3.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates