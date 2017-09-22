Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)
21.10CAD
20 Oct 2017
$21.10
124,240
$24.39
$17.80
Beta:
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
36.44
Dividend:
|$739.09
0.14
Yield (%):
|36.44
7.99
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|7.99
Financials
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty contributes additional $6.0 mln to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional $2.0 mln to C&C Communications
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Contributed an additional U.S. $6.0 million to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional U.S. $2.0 million to C&C Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group
* SM has received confirmation that it will be receiving cash proceeds from judgment in near future
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides update regarding S.M. Group
* Alaris Royalty Corp. provides an update regarding S.M. Group
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty receives $91.7 mln from Sequel Youth and Family Services for its units in Sequel
* Says has received U.S.$91.7 million from Sequel Youth and Family Services for all of Alaris' units in Sequel
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp contributes $85 million to a new partner
* Alaris Royalty Corp contributes US$85 million to a new partner
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty provides update on sequel redemption
* Alaris Royalty Corp provides update on sequel redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty declares dividend of $0.135 per common share
* Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for month of July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update
* Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including reduction of payout ratio to below 90%