BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros * Says IFRA pro forma operating income in Q3 2017 is forecasted to be between -4 percent and 2 percent of revenue

BRIEF-Adva Optical completes tender offer for acquisition of MRV Communications * ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF MRV COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking * MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3 FRANKFURT, July 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln * Adva Optical Networking to acquire MRV Communications, Inc.